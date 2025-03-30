L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark

The Malayalam action thriller *L2: Empuraan*, a sequel to the 2019 hit *Lucifer*, has made a significant impact at the box office since its release on March 27. Starring Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab’raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, the film follows his powerful and enigmatic character. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays Zayed Masood, *Empuraan* has rapidly emerged as one of the most successful Malayalam films ever.

In its opening weekend, the film shattered multiple box office records. It became the fastest Malayalam movie to surpass the ?100 crore milestone within just two days. By the third day, *Empuraan* had grossed ?140 crore globally, with ?46 crore net from the Indian box office and ?85 crore from overseas markets. This impressive performance has set a new benchmark, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film internationally.

The movie is part of a planned trilogy, with *L3: The Beginning* already teased at the end of *Empuraan*, fueling excitement for the next chapter. Featuring an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran, the film has been praised for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. With its ongoing success, *L2: Empuraan* is on track to further cement its legacy in Malayalam cinema.