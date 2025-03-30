Mohanlal Apologizes to Fans Over ‘Empuraan’ Controversy, Takes Responsibility

Superstar Mohanlal issued a statement on Sunday addressing the controversy surrounding the recently released film L2: Empuraan. He acknowledged that certain political and social themes in the movie had caused distress to some fans. Mohanlal expressed regret for the unintended discomfort and assured that the film’s team would take responsibility by removing the problematic elements. Emphasizing his commitment to responsible filmmaking, he reiterated that no project of his should promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group.

The production team announced plans to revise Empuraan, reportedly removing 17 scenes, including riot sequences and depictions of violence against women. Despite the backlash, the film achieved significant box office success, grossing 80 crore worldwide during its opening weekend.

Amid the controversy, BJP leader V Muraleedharan stated that individuals were free to form their own opinions about the film, while BYJM state general secretary K Ganesh called for an investigation into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s alleged “foreign connections.” Referring to the director’s stay in Jordan for the filming of Aadujeevitham, Ganesh claimed that past films like Kuruthi and Jana Gana Mana contained “anti-national” content. The situation continues to spark debates, with political figures and film industry members sharing their views.