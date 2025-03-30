UP Achieves 99% Resolution in Women’s Crime Cases, Sets Safety Benchmark

Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, has achieved significant progress in women’s safety, with a 99.42% resolution rate for crimes against women and children. The state has established itself as the safest in the country for women, thanks to strict government policies and dedicated safety campaigns. Special women’s police stations have been set up in every district, with additional stations led by female officers to ensure effective law enforcement.

Key initiatives like Mission Shakti 5.0, Operation Garuda, Operation Shield, Operation Destroy, and Operation Bachpan have been launched to combat crimes against women and minors. The state has registered 27,425 cases, including 11,254 under the POCSO Act and 3,775 dowry murder cases, securing convictions against offenders. Additionally, the recruitment of 27,178 female officers out of 2,16,450 police personnel has increased women’s representation in law enforcement. Over 10,000 women officers have been assigned specific duties to further enhance safety measures.

To ensure safer travel, the Night Escort Service operates from 10 PM to 6 AM, with 346 women patrol vehicles assisting 3,237 women in reaching their destinations safely. The establishment of the Cyber Cell, Data Analytics Center, and 100 Pink Police Booths further enhances security through technology. These comprehensive measures reflect the state’s commitment to ensuring the safety and empowerment of women.