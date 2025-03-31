MG Motor India launches 2025 Astor: Details

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Astor in the Indian market. The latest iteration of the SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has been rebranded as “the blockbuster SUV”.

As per the brand’s claim, it has become the only SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof at a starting price of Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in its new Shine variant. Adding to this, the Select variant of the SUV now comes with six airbags and ivory leatherette seats. Meanwhile, it continues to have a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with either an MT or CVT with the option of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol with AT.

MG Astor also offers a series of features including Ventilated Seats in the front row, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM for additional security and convenience, along with an updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface for a holistic driving experience and 80+ connected features for a seamless and convenient driving experience. Among its standout features is the JIO Voice Recognition system. The Anti-Theft feature, coupled with Digital Key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection.