Poco launches F7 series smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco launched F7 series smartphones in select global markets. The series include Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro.

Price of Poco F7 Ultra is set at $599 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options, respectively. It is available in Black and Yellow shades. The Poco F7 Pro is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000). It is released in Black, Blue and SIlver colourways.

The Poco F7 Ultra runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 interface and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) flow AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It has a dedicated graphics chip named VisionBoost D7 to enhance graphics and frame rates in games and videos.

The Poco F7 Ulltra has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with support for OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 32-megapixel ultra wide camera. The 50-megapixel telephoto camera has 2.5x optical zoom, 60mm focal length, and supports 10cm macro photography. There is a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. The new phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on the Poco F7 Ultra include Navic, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, flicker sensor and proximity sensor. It has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI-based face-unlocking system. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification.

The handset employs a LiquidCool 4.0 technology with a 5,400mm square dual-channel IceLoop system for thermal management. It has an X-axis linear vibration motor as well.