Security Forces Seize Large Cache of Arms, Ammo, and Explosives

Security forces in Manipur have seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several insurgents and drug traffickers in multiple operations over the past 24 hours, according to Manipur Police. The situation in the state remains tense but controlled, with search operations conducted in vulnerable areas.

In Tengnoupal district, security forces recovered three homemade mortar launchers, multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs), firearms, and ammunition. Several of the IEDs were destroyed on-site. In a separate operation in Bishnupur district, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) was arrested with a mobile phone in his possession.

Additionally, six drug traffickers were apprehended in Kangpokpi district, with 174 cases of suspected brown sugar and a four-wheeler seized. Four individuals were also arrested for illegal poppy cultivation. Another KCP faction member was detained in Jiribam district. Security measures have been intensified with 112 checkpoints installed across the state, and the public has been urged to report false information and return any looted weapons.