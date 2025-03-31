Tips to keep your laptop cool in summer

Mumbai: Electronic devices overheat during the summer months. During summer gadgets like smartphones and laptops heat up quickly. There have even been reports of laptops and smartphones exploding due to excessive heat.

Laptops, in particular, can heat up rapidly during the intense summer heat, and this overheating can significantly affect their performance. Continued use while the laptop is hot can lead to quick damage, and the battery may also start to deteriorate.

Here are some tips to help keep it cool:

If you have air conditioning in your home, use it while working on your laptop. A cooler environment will help prevent overheating.

If you don’t have air conditioning, consider investing in an air cooling pad. These pads are readily available online or at local stores.

Over the years, dirt and dust can accumulate inside your laptop, contributing to overheating issues. Before the summer season begins, take your laptop to a nearby service center for a thorough cleaning.

It’s best to use your laptop on a hard surface, like a table, for proper ventilation.

To further keep your laptop cool, close unnecessary applications running in the background. Lowering your screen brightness can also help significantly reduce heat. If you don’t need an internet connection, consider turning off your data as well. Additionally, if you’re using a charger that isn’t designed for your laptop, it can increase heat levels and quickly drain the battery life. If you’re making this mistake, it’s time to fix it right away.