Vivo launches new smartphone with Military Grade Resistance in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y39 5G was launched in India. The phone becomes the latest addition to the company’s Y series lineup and comes with Military Grade Resistance.

Vivo Y39 5G price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration while the 256GB variant with the same RAM costs Rs. 18,999. The phone is available in two colourways — Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue. It can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-Store, and all partner retail stores. Customers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500 on the purchase of the Vivo Y39 5G till April 6.

The Vivo Y39 5G sports a 6.68-inch (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 264 ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually extended up to an additional 8GB although the phone does not support expandable storage. It ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The company promises two years of Android and three years of security updates.

The phone comes with several AI features. Vivo says it has AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase for enhancing and removing objects from photos, respectively. The AI Audio Algorithm is said to optimise audio quality during calls and suppress background noise. Meanwhile, the AI SuperLink and AI Screen Translation are aimed at improving productivity. It also gets Circle to Search and Gemini voice assistant.

TheVivo Y39 5G is equipped with a dual camera module, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony HD camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone’s camera system supports features such as AI Night Mode, Dual View Video, and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Vivo Y39 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.