Fire at firecracker godown in Banaskantha kills 13, injures 4

A devastating fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, leading to a powerful explosion that claimed 13 lives and injured four others on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Deesa area, causing the entire structure to collapse due to the intensity of the blast. Authorities launched a rescue operation to recover victims and assess the extent of the damage.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel confirmed that 13 bodies had been retrieved from the site, while efforts were ongoing to clear the debris and search for any trapped individuals. Four injured victims were rushed to hospitals, with two admitted to the Civil Hospital in Deesa and the other two to Palampur Civil Hospital. Officials received reports of the explosion around 9:45 AM, prompting an immediate response from the fire department, which worked swiftly to contain the blaze.

The explosion was so severe that the factory’s entire slab collapsed, leaving workers trapped beneath the rubble. Initial reports stated that five workers died instantly, while others succumbed later. Emergency teams remain on-site, conducting search and rescue operations to ensure no one remains buried under the debris. Further updates on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.