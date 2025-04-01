Kerala Drug Case: Accused Flee After Bail, Police Lapse Under Scrutiny

The trial of a high-profile drug case in Kerala has stalled after three Malian nationals accused of possessing hashish oil worth crores escaped the country. The accused secured bail due to a significant lapse by the police, who failed to submit the charge sheet within the stipulated 180 days under the NDPS Act. Although the charge sheet was prepared on time, it was only handed to a court clerk and not officially submitted to the judicial officer, resulting in the court granting bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh per accused.

Following their release, the accused swiftly fled the country despite travel restrictions, suggesting a well-planned escape. High-profile legal connections and relatives of prominent lawyers reportedly facilitated their bail. While one accused remains in Thiruvananthapuram, the others remain untraceable. The incident has exposed major procedural failures within the police force and raised concerns about possible collusion, as investigations by the Vigilance and Special Branch yielded no actionable results.

Legal action has since been initiated against those who stood as sureties for the accused. The government’s claims of a strong crackdown on drug cartels have come under scrutiny, with this case highlighting the weaknesses in the judicial and law enforcement systems. The absence of accountability and unresolved questions about who facilitated the escape further deepens the controversy.