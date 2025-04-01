Kerala HC rejects BJP leader’s plea to halt Empuraan, denies urgent hearing

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected BJP leader VV Vijeesh’s plea for an immediate ban on Empuraan: L2, denying interim relief and an early hearing. Justice CS Dias questioned the petitioner’s motives, suggesting it was a publicity-driven move rather than a valid legal concern. The court noted that the film had already received CBFC clearance and postponed the hearing until after the summer break.

The controversy surrounding the Lucifer sequel intensified after claims that it references the 2002 Godhra riots and portrays central investigative agencies in a negative light. Vijeesh argued that the film could incite communal unrest and sought an immediate halt to its screening. Right-wing commentators also criticized the film’s depiction of events, accusing the filmmakers of distorting history.

In response to the backlash, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy agreed to voluntarily remove certain scenes. The edited version is set to be screened later this week. Lead actor Mohanlal issued a public apology, assuring audiences that the filmmakers did not intend to cause offense and would address concerns accordingly.