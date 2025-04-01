Kerala on alert for heavy rains as IMD warns multiple districts amid heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about potential landslides in Kerala and Karnataka due to intensified summer rains expected in early April. IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted the need for public vigilance as the rainfall is likely to persist until April 4. With the increased possibility of adverse weather conditions, residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.

In addition to the rainfall concerns in the south, IMD has also issued a flood warning for northeastern states, cautioning about possible waterlogging and flash floods. Furthermore, the department predicts above-average temperatures across the country from April to June, with the central-eastern and northwestern plains facing likely heatwave conditions. Authorities are recommending precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

Several districts in Kerala are forecasted to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h. A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on April 3, followed by Ernakulam and Thrissur on April 4. With rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, residents are urged to remain cautious and take necessary safety precautions.