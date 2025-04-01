SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia’s passport until Latent row investigation ends

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchalani to have their passports released, citing the ongoing investigation into remarks made in a now-deleted episode of India’s Got Latent. A bench led by Justices Suryakant and N Kotishwar Singh ruled that the request would only be considered once the probe into Allahbadia’s joke about parents is completed. The controversy arose last month when a clip from the episode went viral, prompting backlash and an official inquiry by the Maharashtra government, which subsequently imposed travel restrictions on Allahbadia.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the investigation was expected to conclude within two weeks. Taking this into account, the court scheduled the next hearing for April 21, stating that it would review Allahbadia’s passport request after the probe’s completion. In his petition, Allahbadia argued that the travel restriction was negatively impacting his professional obligations abroad. His legal team emphasized that his international commitments were crucial for his livelihood, but the court maintained that permitting travel could interfere with the ongoing inquiry.

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters of Allahbadia have expressed concern over the disruption to his career, while others believe the court’s decision is justified to ensure the investigation is not compromised. With the next hearing scheduled later this month, the outcome remains uncertain as authorities continue to examine the controversial remarks that led to the legal action.