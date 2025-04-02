Defence exports from India touch new record in FY 2024-25

New Delhi: Defence exports from India touched new record high. Defence exports have surged to a record high of over Rs 23,600 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. This is a growth of 12.04 percent. However, despite the new high, the pace of growth slowed compared to the 32.4 per cent surge recorded in 2023-24 over the previous year’s Rs 15,920 crore in military equipment exports.

The Defence Ministry in a statement, said that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have shown a significant increase of 42.85 percent, with Rs 8,389 crore in exports. It was at Rs 5,874 crore in the previous year.

In 2024-25, the private sector and DPSUs contributed Rs 15,233 crore (64.5 per cent) and Rs 8,389 crore (35.5 per cent), respectively, to defence exports. In comparison, the corresponding figures for 2023-24 stood at Rs 15,209 crore (72 per cent) and Rs 5,874 crore (28 per cent), respectively.

The Department of Defence Production has a dedicated portal for the application and processing of export authorisation requests, and 1,762 export authorisations were issued in 2024-25, compared to 1,507 in the preceding year, registering a growth of 16.92 per cent. The total number of exporters also increased by 17.4 per cent in the same period.