Kerala Police arrest Nigerian in Delhi for smuggling 300 kg of MDMA into India

In a major breakthrough in an MDMA drug trafficking case, Iravipuram police arrested Nigerian national Agbedo Azuka Solomon, who admitted to smuggling nearly 300 kg of MDMA into India over the past year. During interrogation, he revealed that another Nigerian, Francis, was the mastermind behind the trafficking network. Francis allegedly coordinated deals via WhatsApp, instructing couriers to collect narcotics from specific locations in Delhi, while Solomon handled deliveries and payments.

The investigation began after police seized 90 grams of MDMA in Kollam on March 11, uncovering a smuggling operation involving air transport from Delhi. This led to the arrests of local suspects Shiju, Aasim Khan, Rafiq, and Faisal, who revealed that their supplier was a Nigerian based in Delhi. The information prompted authorities to expand their probe and track the source of the drugs.

Under the leadership of Kollam City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan, a special police team traveled to Delhi on March 27 to apprehend Solomon. The operation, led by Iravipuram CI Rajeev and City ACP S. Sherif, involved three days of intensive surveillance. With Faisal assisting in identifying the supplier, police successfully arrested Solomon, marking a significant step in dismantling the drug trafficking network.