Kerala trains to get faster with new signaling, track realignment underway

Kerala’s railway network is undergoing a significant upgrade, with efforts to increase train speeds on the Ernakulam-Shoranur route. The modernization of the signaling system is nearing completion, and track realignment work is in progress to eliminate curves that currently limit train speeds. These improvements will allow faster and smoother operations, benefiting both passengers and railway efficiency.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express trains, which have the potential to run at 160 km/h, are restricted to just 80 km/h due to track constraints. The introduction of a new signaling system and track modifications will enable higher speeds, significantly improving travel time. Additionally, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a third railway track between Ernakulam and Shoranur has been finalized, with the new track designed to support speeds of up to 160 km/h.

The upgraded signaling system will also boost train frequency on this route. Presently, trains need to maintain an 8-km gap before another can be allowed on the same track, but the new system will reduce this distance to just 2 km. This will increase the number of trains that can operate efficiently, enhancing connectivity and ensuring faster and more reliable rail travel in Kerala.