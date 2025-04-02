Revised fuel prices for April 2025 announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of April 2025. Prices for Super-grade petrol has been reduced to QR2.05 from QR2.10. Meanwhile the Premium grade petrol will be QR2 in April, as compared to QR2.05 in March. The cost for Diesel remains unchanged at QR2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.