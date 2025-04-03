Bengaluru hit by heavy rain, strong winds; roads flooded, netizens share videos

Bengaluru experienced heavy rain on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat. Several areas, including Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Industrial Area, and Mahalakshmi Layout, saw significant showers, while Bengaluru East witnessed thunderstorms and moderate rain. The sudden weather shift led to a drop in temperatures, offering respite to residents. While some parts of the city received scattered rainfall, others remained dry.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall in Bengaluru over the weekend, issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms and strong winds across Karnataka until April 6. The changing weather is attributed to a cyclone near the Odisha coast, which may also bring heavy rain to other districts like Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and coastal Karnataka. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, with the possibility of hailstorms in some areas. Social media has been flooded with videos and images of the rainy morning, as residents shared their experiences online.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru will see varying intensities of rainfall over the next few days. On April 4, the city will experience partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, followed by moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on April 5, mainly in the evening. Heavy rain is likely on April 6, helping further reduce temperatures. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, while the maximum could reach 28°C, with humidity levels at approximately 54%.