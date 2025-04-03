BJP leaders held during protests over price hikes, Congress policies

Several BJP leaders in Karnataka, including state president BY Vijayendra, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and senior leader CT Ravi, were detained on Thursday as they protested against the Congress-led state government in Bengaluru. The demonstrations, which focused on rising prices and government policies, led to a strong police response. BJP leaders had staged an overnight protest at Freedom Park and continued their agitation the following morning, demanding a rollback of price hikes across multiple sectors. The protestors accused the state government of failing to control inflation while shifting the blame onto the central government. BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized Congress for not upholding its pre-election promises, arguing that their so-called “guarantees” had only resulted in financial strain on the public.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra took a sharp jab at the ruling party, stating that price hikes were the only guarantee Congress had successfully implemented. He warned that unless the government reversed these increases, public outrage would escalate, leading to mass protests. He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit rural areas and understand the struggles faced by the common people. Drawing a historical analogy, Vijayendra suggested that like ancient kings who disguised themselves to interact with citizens before making decisions, Siddaramaiah should step out of his air-conditioned office and personally assess the impact of his policies. He even advised the Chief Minister to bring Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along on these visits if he felt insecure about his leadership.

The protests were fueled by recent financial burdens placed on Karnataka residents, including an increase in diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre due to a higher sales tax. Additionally, Bengaluru’s municipal body, BBMP, introduced a new “garbage cess,” making it mandatory for residents to pay a solid waste management fee based on property size. The cess, expected to generate Rs 600 crore annually, follows other price hikes, including increases in electricity rates and dairy products. On March 27, the government raised the price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 per litre, citing the need to support dairy farmers and offset production costs. These cumulative financial strains have intensified opposition criticism, with BJP leaders vowing to continue their fight against what they call an “anti-people” economic agenda.