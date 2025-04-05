Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw: Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat based in Oman won Dh15 million in the Big Ticket draw. Rajesh Mullankil Vellilapullithodi, was announced as the winner of the Grand Prize with the ticket 375678. He bought the winning ticket on March 30.

The 45-year-old technician from Kerala, who has been living in Oman for 23 years, has finally won after years of trying his luck with Big Ticket.

UAE national Ali Musharbek also got lucky. He won a brand-new Maserati Grecale. Currently residing in Sharjah, he purchased his lucky winning ticket online on March 15, 2025, ticket number 018083.

Last month, Jahangir Alom, a Bangladeshi expat from Dubai, won Dh20 million in the latest Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw. Jahangir got lucky with ticket number 134468, which he bought in February 11.

Big Ticket is offering an exciting opportunity in April with a guaranteed grand prize of Dh25 million. In addition to this life-changing jackpot, anyone who purchases cash prize tickets this month will automatically be entered into a weekly e-draw, where five lucky winners will receive Dh150,000.

Big Ticket is also launching the Big Win Contest, giving four fortunate ticket holders the chance to attend the live draw on May 3. They are then guaranteed to win cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

The final list of selected participants will be posted on the Big Ticket website on May 1. To qualify, individuals must purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between April 1 and April 24. Additionally, there are two luxury cars up for grabs. The Range Rover Velar will be awarded on May 3, and the BMW M440i will be up for grabs on June 3, offering more reasons to participate.