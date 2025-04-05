Karnataka: 5 killed, 10 injured in van-truck crash in Kalaburagi

Five people lost their lives and ten others were injured after a van collided with a stationary truck near Nelogi Cross in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district around 3:30 AM, according to police reports. The victims who died were residents of the Bagalkote district. The injured individuals were immediately admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital for treatment.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu visited the accident site and began an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered at the Nelogi police station. Authorities are continuing to gather further information related to the crash.

In a separate road accident earlier in the week, four members of a family were killed in Mandya district after their car was hit from behind by a state transport bus on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. The incident occurred near the Tubinakere Exit, where the car had slowed down to avoid the toll. While one victim died at the scene, the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. A case was filed at Mandya Rural police station.