NDA Secures Majority in Rabha Hasong Council with 33 of 36 Seats

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved a decisive victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in Assam, winning 33 out of 36 seats. The BJP secured six seats, while its ally, the Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti, bagged 27 seats. Congress could win only one seat, and two independents emerged victorious. Notably, BJP candidate Tankeswar Rabha, who contested from the No. 7 South Dudhnoi constituency, won again with 7,164 votes, defeating Congress candidate Sanjib Kumar Rabha, who received 1,593 votes.

Celebrating the result, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Rabha Hasong community and credited the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare policies for indigenous groups. The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council spans areas within the Goalpara and Kamrup districts. The sweeping victory has been described by the chief minister as another instance of the “saffron wave” in the state.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Election Commission has announced that Panchayat elections will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7 across 27 districts. Over 1.80 crore voters are expected to cast their votes in more than 25,000 polling stations. The nomination process will run from April 3 to April 11, with scrutiny on April 12 and the last date for withdrawal on April 17. The elections will be conducted for multiple local governance roles, including Gaon Panchayat members and Zilla Parishad representatives, with counting scheduled for May 11.