PM Modi: Railway projects to boost connectivity infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet’s approval of four major multi-tracking railway projects will significantly enhance the country’s connectivity infrastructure. The projects aim to increase convenience, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen supply chains. Together, these initiatives will expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 1,247 km across 15 districts in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, with a total investment of around Rs 18,658 crore.

In addition to the railway projects, the Cabinet also approved the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which Modi called “exceptional news” for enhancing the quality of life in India’s border areas. This new phase expands the coverage beyond that of the first phase, aiming to improve living conditions and create livelihood opportunities in strategic villages along the country’s frontiers.

The Vibrant Villages Programme-II has a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore and will run until 2028-29. It will be implemented in select border villages across 17 states and union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and others. The programme also aims to enhance internal security by integrating local residents with national interests, making them active partners in maintaining safe and prosperous borders.