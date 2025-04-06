PM Modi to Inaugurate Rameswaram’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge on April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge at Rameswaram on Sunday, following his visit to Sri Lanka. The new Pamban bridge, located in Ramanathapuram district, will be a significant milestone in India’s rail infrastructure. In addition to inaugurating the bridge, Modi will flag off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai and is expected to visit the Ramanathaswamy temple around 12:45 pm. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple rail and road development projects valued at Rs 8,300 crore.

Among the infrastructure projects are major highway upgrades, including the four-laning of key national highway sections: 28 km of NH-40 (Walajapet-Ranipet), 29 km of NH-332 (Villupuram-Puducherry), 57 km of NH-32 (Poondiyankuppam-Sattanathapuram), and 48 km of NH-36 (Cholapuram-Thanjavur). These road improvements are intended to enhance connectivity to pilgrimage and tourist destinations, ease transport for farmers, and stimulate local industry and trade.

The Indian Railways described the Pamban vertical lift bridge as a symbol of modern engineering excellence. The 2.08-km-long bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 550 crore, includes 99 spans and a central lift span of 72.5 meters, capable of rising 17 meters to allow ship passage. It is built to support dual rail lines for future expansion. Meanwhile, security has been intensified in the area, with 2,700 police personnel, including senior officers, deployed to ensure smooth proceedings during the Prime Minister’s visit.