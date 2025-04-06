Ram Navami 2025: Devotees in Ayodhya, Take Holy Dip Near Ram Temple

On the occasion of Ram Navami 2025, Ayodhya witnessed a massive influx of devotees who gathered to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. The day began with devotees taking a holy dip in the Saryu River before visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The temple was beautifully decorated with vibrant flowers and lights, drawing people from across the country. Devotees expressed their happiness and praised the arrangements at the temple, which were managed with strong police presence and proper facilities like parking to ensure a smooth experience for all.

Ram Navami, observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri, is celebrated across India to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. As part of the traditions, young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are offered gifts and prasad. In Delhi, the Jhandewalan Temple was also lit up and decorated for the occasion. Devotees visiting the temple shared feelings of peace and joy, appreciating the spiritual atmosphere and arrangements made for the festivities.

Additionally, the morning aarti was held at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur, marking the sacredness of the day in the national capital. Devotees at both Ayodhya and Delhi expressed their deep spiritual connection and satisfaction with the celebrations, highlighting the widespread devotion and significance of Ram Navami across the country.