Saudia announces new flight service to these countries: Details

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has launched new flights to Austria and Greece. The national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia inaugurated its seasonal flight to Vienna, the capital of Austria, departing from Jeddah.

The Jeddah-Vienna route will operate three flights weekly on Airbus A320 aircraft. This new destination is an addition to Saudia’s network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

Also Read: Business correspondence sector in India to cross Rs 147 billion in FY2025

Saudia will introduce flights from flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Vienna starting June 2025. Saudia also launched seasonal flights to Athens, Greece. The Riyadh–Athens route will operate three times per week. Saudia will also introduce flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Athens starting in June 2025.