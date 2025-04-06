Steps to delete emails in bulk in Gmail

Mumbai: Email is convenient and professional way to communicate and it comes with various formatting options. It allows users to attach images and documents. Google provide 15GB of free storage for users, which is shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. Gmail from Google allow allows users to clear their Gmail storage by deleting emails in bulk.

Here are a few tips to help you:

Delete all emails with the ‘Unsubscribe’ tag

To delete all marketing emails from your Gmail, follow these steps:

Open Gmail in a web browser and click on Inbox.

In the search bar, type ‘Unsubscribe’ and press enter.

This will show you all marketing emails that have an unsubscribe option. Notably, companies are legally required to provide an unsubscribe option.

To delete all these emails together, click the small checkbox at the top-left corner, just above the list of emails and to the left of the refresh button. This will select all emails visible on the first page.

You can also click ‘Select all’. A blue notification will appear saying ‘Select all conversations that match this search’.

Once all emails are selected, click the trash can icon at the top of the screen. This will move all selected emails to the Trash folder.

If you want to delete emails from other tabs like Promotions or Social, navigate to those tabs and repeat the process.

You can also delete emails from a specific sender or within a certain time frame. To do so:

Log in to Gmail and type a search query in the search bar. For example:

To delete emails from a specific sender: from:sender_email_address

To delete emails sent to a specific address: to:sender_email_address

To delete emails from a specific time period: after:2023-11-01 (replace the date with your desired start date).

You can combine these queries, e.g., from:sender_email_address OR to:sender_email_address OR after:2023-11-01.

Click the checkbox at the top-left corner to select all emails matching your search query.

Click the trash can icon to delete the selected emails.

Deleted emails are moved to the Trash folder, where they remain for 30 days before being permanently deleted. If you accidentally delete an important email, you can recover it from the Trash folder within this 30-day window.