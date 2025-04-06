UGC issues new norms for easier foreign degree recognition

To promote internationalisation in Indian higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced new regulations to streamline the recognition and equivalence of foreign degrees. UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar emphasized the importance of a transparent and efficient system for evaluating international qualifications to help returning students integrate into India’s academic and professional ecosystem. This move aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which envisions India as a global education hub.

The new regulations establish a standardized, technology-driven framework for recognizing qualifications from foreign institutions, including their offshore campuses, provided they meet specific criteria. However, degrees obtained through franchising arrangements will not be eligible. The rules will not apply to professional degrees like Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law, and Architecture, as these fall under the jurisdiction of other regulatory bodies. The framework also includes provisions for recognizing foreign school-level qualifications for undergraduate admissions in India.

The UGC will run a dedicated online portal for applications, and a Standing Committee of experts will evaluate them. Applicants can appeal decisions through a Review Committee. These equivalence certificates will be valid for pursuing higher education, research, and employment in India. The final regulations were shaped through extensive public feedback, signaling a participatory approach to policy-making and aiming to reduce procedural delays and ambiguities for students with foreign qualifications.