The World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year. The 2025 campaign, titled “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”, marks a year-long global effort to improve outcomes for mothers and their babies.

Here are some essential dietary dos and don’ts that every expecting mother should follow:

Eat Small, Frequent Meals: Instead of large meals, go for smaller portions packed with nutrients to ensure steady energy levels and better digestion.

Fibre Is Your Friend: A fibre-rich diet including whole cereals, legumes, fruits, and vegetables can help prevent constipation, a common pregnancy concern.

Boost Protein and Calcium Intake: Include dairy products, legumes, eggs, and sweet potatoes to support the baby’s growth and maintain bone strength.

Hydration Is Key: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins and reduce the risk of urinary tract infections.

Avoid Junk: Steer clear of oily, sugary, and salty foods. Excessive processed foods can lead to unnecessary weight gain and complications.

Say No to Alcohol and Caffeine Overload: Limit caffeine and avoid alcohol entirely. Healthy alternatives include coconut water and buttermilk (chaach).

Avoid Certain Foods: Raw sprouts, undercooked meat, high-mercury fish, and unpasteurised dairy products can pose health risks during pregnancy.

Listen to Your Body: If any food causes discomfort or allergic reactions, consult your gynaecologist. Always speak to a certified expert before making major dietary changes.

Essential Foods for New Moms:

Protein-Rich Foods: Lean meats, eggs, and fish are important for energy, tissue repair, and breast milk production.

Green Vegetables: Spinach and broccoli are loaded with vitamin A, iron, calcium, and antioxidants that benefit both mother and baby.

Iron-Boosting Options: Blood loss during childbirth can leave mothers feeling drained. Include tofu, chicken, and eggs to replenish iron and reduce fatigue.

Dairy for Calcium: Milk, cheese, and yogurt help maintain bone strength and provide vital nutrients for breastfeeding mothers.

Citrus for Vitamin C: Lemons and oranges boost immunity, support tissue healing, and improve iron absorption.

Stay Hydrated: Aim for 8-10 glasses of water daily to prevent dehydration and postnatal headaches.