ED raids Chennai locations linked to TN Minister KN Nehru, son in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at several locations in Chennai associated with True Value Homes (TVH) Builders. The searches, which began early in the morning, are part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

TVH Builders have reportedly come under scrutiny due to their alleged links with Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru. The nature of their connection is still under investigation.

Although the ED has not yet released an official statement about the specific case prompting the searches, sources indicate that the operation is tied to a larger inquiry into possible financial irregularities.