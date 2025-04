Indian Railways announces 28 trains via new Pamban Bridge from 11 cities: Full list

Rameshwaram: Indian Railways has announced 28 trains to connect Rameswaram Island with various parts of the country. These trains were announced as the new Pamban Bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi On April 6. Pamban Bridge is India’s first Vertical Lift Sea bridge.

The Rameswaram railway station falls under the administrative control of the Southern Railway (SR) zone. The national transporter has announced 28 trains from 11 cities, including Ayodhya Cantt, Banaras, Bhubaneswar, Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Tirupati, Chennai Egmore, Coimbatore, Okha, Kanyakumari, Madurai, and Firozpur Cantt.

Full list:

Train number 22613 Rameswaram to Ayodhya Cantt Shradda Express

Train number 22614 Ayodhya Cantt to Rameswaram Shradda Express

Train number 22535 Rameswaram to Banaras Express

Train number 22536 Banaras to Rameswaram Express

Train number 20850 Rameswaram to Bhubaneswar Express

Train number 20849 Bhubaneswar to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16850 Rameswaram to Tiruchchirappalli Junction Express

Train number 16849 Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16780 Rameswaram to Tirupati Express

Train number 16779 Tirupati to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16752 Rameswaram to Chennai Egmore Express

Train number 16751 Chennai Egmore to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16617 Rameswaram to Coimbatore Express

Train number 16618 Coimbatore to Rameswaram Express

Train number 22662 Rameswaram to Chennai Egmore Express

Train number 22661 Chennai Egmore to Rameswaram Express

Train number 22621 Rameswaram to Kanyakumari Superfast Express

Train number 22622 Kanyakumari to Rameswaram Superfast Express

Train number 16733 Rameswaram to Okha Express

Train number 16734 Okha to Rameswaram Express

Train number 20497 Rameswaram to Firozpur Cantt Humsafar Express

Train number 20498 Firozpur Cantt to Rameswaram Humsafar Express

Train number 56712 Rameswaram to Madurai Passenger

Train number 56711 Madurai to Rameswaram Passenger

Train number 56714 Rameswaram to Madurai Passenger

Train number 56713 Madurai to Rameswaram Passenger

Train number 56716 Rameswaram to Madurai Passenger

Train number 56715 Madurai to Rameswaram Passenger