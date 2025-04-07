Kerala: Google Maps leads five into Nilambur forest, rescued after hours

Five individuals stranded in the dense Kanjirappuzha forest in Nilambur were rescued late at night by Kerala’s Fire and Rescue Services. The group, comprising teachers from the Ummul Qura Institute Of Holy Quran in Kalpetta, Wayanad, had lost their way while relying on Google Maps during their return from a colleague’s wedding. Their vehicle veered off course and ended up deep in the forest.

As they drove through the unfamiliar terrain, heavy rain worsened their situation. Their car became stuck in thick mud, and water started entering the vehicle, eventually leading to engine failure. Trapped in the forest for hours, they faced the added danger of being surrounded by wild animals and reptiles, with no immediate help in sight.

The group managed to contact the Nilambur Fire and Rescue Services, who launched a rescue operation. Despite the challenging conditions, the firefighters reached the group, towed the vehicle out of the muddy area, and ensured everyone’s safe return. The operation was time-consuming due to the rough forest landscape and adverse weather conditions.