Kerala: Youth dies in elephant attack; tusk pierced chest, says autopsy

The postmortem report of Alan, a youth killed in an elephant attack in Mundur, Palakkad, revealed severe internal injuries caused by the animal’s tusk. The report stated that his chest was pierced, leading to shattered ribs and heavy internal bleeding, which resulted in his death. Minor injuries were also found on his hands and legs. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening and sparked widespread protests by locals and Alan’s relatives, who demanded financial assistance for his mother, Viji, who was also injured in the attack and remains hospitalized.

Authorities intervened after intense protests, leading to an agreement between the locals and officials. The settlement included Rs 5 lakh in compensation for Alan’s family, Rs 1 lakh as an initial amount for Viji’s treatment, and full coverage of her medical expenses. Following these assurances, the postmortem was conducted, and Alan’s body was moved to a private hospital. Despite the settlement, tensions remained high, with angry residents blocking local MLA Malampuzha’s media address. Political protests and marches by BJP and Congress led to clashes, while CPI(M) called for a hartal in Mundur to express public outrage.

Reports indicate that a group of three wild elephants had been roaming Mundur and nearby areas for days before the attack. Alan and his mother were returning from shopping when they encountered the herd. Alan was fatally gored and trampled, while Viji, though injured, managed to call for help. The delay in alerting residents about the elephants’ presence was criticized as a major failure by the forest department. The incident has reignited concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict in Kerala’s forest-adjacent regions, prompting calls for urgent preventive measures.