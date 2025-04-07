RSS Ganageetham at Kollam Temple Sparks Row; Congress Seeks Action

A musical concert at a Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)-managed temple in Kottukkal, Kollam, sparked controversy after a prayer song associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), known as the ‘ganageetham,’ was performed during a gana mela on Sunday. The song, performed by the professional troupe ‘Nagercoil Bairds’, was reportedly included in the programme at the request of the event sponsors, ‘Team Chhatrapati.’ Police have also received complaints that RSS flags were displayed on temple grounds in connection with the festival.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan strongly criticised the incident, calling it a serious violation of the High Court’s directive that prohibits political activity within temple premises. He urged the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state government to take strict and immediate action against those responsible for allowing the song’s inclusion. According to Satheesan, this act undermines the neutrality of religious spaces and sets a troubling precedent.

Members of the music troupe claimed the RSS-linked song was performed following public requests, although they had rejected another suggested RSS song due to unfamiliarity. This controversy follows a recent similar incident in the same area, where songs praising the CPI(M) were allegedly played during another temple festival, further fueling concerns over the politicisation of religious events.