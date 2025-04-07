Union Government Issues High Risk Warning For Google Chrome Users

New Delhi: The central government has issued critical security vulnerabilities in older versions of Google Chrome. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) urged users to update to the latest version as soon as possible.

According to the agency, outdated versions of the Google Chrome web browser has security leaks, which could allow hackers to run malicious code on the users’ machine, and even trigger a denial-of-service (DoS) attack.

According to Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s CERT-In, all Google Chrome versions before 134.0.6998.88/.89 on Windows and Mac, and all versions before 134.0.6998.88 on Linux systems, are susceptible to these vulnerabilities, and users must update their Google Chrome browsers as soon as possible to stay secure.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate 854 summer special trains: Full list

You can manually update to the latest version of Google Chrome by following these steps:

Click on the three dots on the top right side of the Google Chrome browser.

Click ‘Settings’, and then ‘Help’.

A new menu will pop up, click ‘About Google Chrome’.

A new tab will open listing latest version of the browser, if available.

Chrome will present you the option to manually download/install the latest version.

After installation is finished, restart the browser for the changes to take effect.

Additionally, check automatic updates in the settings menu so that the browser can install automatic updates whenever available.