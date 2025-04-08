Forbes releases list of cities with the highest number of billionaires

New York: The American business magazine Forbes has released its list of the cities with the maximum number of billionaires across the countries around the world. The World’s Billionaires is an annual ranking of people who are billionaires, i.e., they are considered to have a net worth of US$1 billion or more.

According to Forbes, there are currently 3,028 billionaires who are spread across more than 800 cities around the globe.

Here is the list of top 10 cities with the highest number of billionaires.

10. Los Angeles with 56 billionaires is at number 10. It has added three more billionaires to the list since 2024. The total net worth of these residents is $243 billion and the richest among them is Peter Thiel with an estimated net worth of $16.3 billion.

It is a tie between San Francisco and shanghai for the number eight position.

8. San Francisco has 58 billionaires, an increase of eight since 2024. The total net worth is $217 billion and the richest resident is Dustin Moskovitz with a net worth of $17 billion.

8. Shanghai has 58 billionaires after adding four since 2024. Their total net worth is $198 billion and the richest resident is Colin Huang with net worth of $42.3 billion.

7. Singapore has 60 billionaires, adding eight since 2024. Their total net worth is $259 billion and the richest resident is Zhang Yiming with net worth of $65.5 billion.

6. Mumbai has 67 billionaires after losing two since 2024. Their net worth is $349 billion and the richest resident is Mukesh Ambani with net worth of $92.5 billion.

5. Beijing has 68 billionaires, adding five since 2024. Their total net worth is $273 billion and the richest resident is Lei Jun with net worth of $43.5 billion.

4. London has 71 billionaires, adding nine since 2024. Their total net worth is $355 billion and the richest resident is Len Blavatnik with net worth of $29.9 billion.

3. Hong Kong has 72 billionaires after losing two since 2024. Their total net worth is $309 billion and the richest resident is Li Ka-shing with net worth of $38.9 billion.

2. Moscow has 90 billionaires: 90, adding 16 since 2024. Their total net worth is $409 billion and the richest resident is Vagit Alekperov with net worth of $28.7 billion.

1. New York City has 123 billionaires, adding 13 since 2024. Their total net worth is $759 billion and the richest resident is Michael Bloomberg with net worth of $105 billion.