India launch date of CMF Phone 2 Pro announced

Mumbai: Nothing has announced that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled in India and global markets on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST. It will be the second smartphone launched under the CMF sub-brand following the CMF Phone 1, which debuted in 2023. Alongside, the Nothing subsidiary will also announce its new lineup of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds comprising the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus.

The CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395 ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6.

For optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom. It also gets a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.