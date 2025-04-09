ED may file case against CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan over payment row

In a key development in the ongoing monthly payment (masappadi) controversy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly preparing to file a case against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to national media sources, the ED has requested documents from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), as officials believe the case could fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is expected to proceed with legal action after reviewing the documents.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a plea from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which seeks to halt the SFIO’s investigation in connection with the same case. The court had earlier issued notices to the SFIO and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs based on CMRL’s petition. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal is likely to represent the company during the hearing.

CMRL’s petition has asked the court to ensure that no further proceedings occur without the High Court’s consent and to clarify whether the SFIO has submitted its final investigation report to the central government. These legal proceedings suggest that the case is advancing toward a possible trial phase.