AI Express pilot dies after landing flight in Delhi

An Air India Express pilot tragically passed away in Delhi shortly after operating a flight from Srinagar on Wednesday. The pilot, who was in his late 30s, reportedly began feeling unwell upon landing at the Delhi airport and was quickly rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to a medical condition.

The airline confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague. In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family as we cope with this tremendous loss.”

The airline urged people to refrain from speculating about the incident and respect the privacy of the deceased and his family. They added that they are cooperating fully with the authorities as part of the standard procedure following such events. Further details about the pilot’s health condition have not yet been disclosed.