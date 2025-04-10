‘Chhaava’ OTT Release: Date, Platform for Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Film Revealed

Less than two months after its theatrical release on Valentine’s Day, the historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is now set to stream on Netflix on April 11. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava and follows the journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as he ascends to power after the death of his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and takes on the Mughal Empire. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, Chhaava was largely praised for its grand visuals, action sequences, and compelling storytelling. Critics noted that the film managed to blend historical depth with engaging cinematic elements without losing narrative clarity. Pooja Biraia Jaiswal from THE WEEK commended the film’s balance of plot, action, and visuals, calling it an engaging watch even for those not particularly interested in history.

The film, however, found itself at the center of controversy after its release. Right-wing groups linked Chhaava to the Nagpur riots in mid-March, which erupted over calls to demolish the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, portrayed in the film as Sambhaji Maharaj’s executioner. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed the film for inciting public anger during his Assembly address, urging citizens to maintain peace. Despite the backlash, the film was a box office success, earning Rs 790 crore on a Rs 140 crore budget.