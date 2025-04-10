Etihad Airways announces new flight to this country

Abu Dhabi: The flagship carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced launch of flights to Peshawar, Pakistan. The new flight service will begin on September 29, 2025.

The new route will connect Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi with Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. Peshawar joins Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore as Etihad’s fourth non-stop route to Pakistan.

Etihad will operate the route using its modern Airbus A320 family aircraft, featuring 8 seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy. Initially operating five times a week, daily flights will begin on November 22, 2025.

This expansion follows the recent addition of Addis Ababa to Etihad’s network and marks the airline’s 16th new destination in 2025. Alongside Peshawar, Etihad has announced new routes to Prague, Warsaw, Algiers, Tunis, and Atlanta, while also increasing frequencies to key European cities, including Paris, Milan, Manchester, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Madrid.