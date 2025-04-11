‘Chhorii 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch horror film

Following the 2021 success of Chhorii, the much-anticipated sequel directed by Vishal Furia is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11. The first installment stood out for blending horror with the serious social issue of female infanticide. Set seven years after the events of the original film, Chhorii 2 continues the story of Sakshi, who now must fight to rescue her daughter from a dark supernatural force tied to an ancient sacrificial ritual carried out by a sinister cult. The film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, and Pallavi Ajay.

Although Chhorii received mixed reviews, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s portrayal of Sakshi was widely praised. In an interview with PTI, Bharuccha shared how the film changed her professional trajectory and shifted public perception of her acting range. Since Chhorii, she has appeared in films like Janhit Mein Jaari and Akelli, and she noted that more serious and intense roles have come her way despite not actively seeking them. The 39-year-old actress said the audience’s and industry’s evolved perception of her has led to more varied script opportunities.

Before taking on the lead in Chhorii, Bharuccha was largely associated with lighter roles in romantic and comedic films. The success of the horror thriller marked a turning point in her career, demonstrating her versatility and opening doors to new genres. Chhorii 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, continuing the collaboration that helped establish the franchise’s strong identity in Indian horror cinema.