Kerala HC Orders CBI Probe Against Ex-Chief Secretary KM Abraham

The Kerala High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch an inquiry against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham in connection with allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The decision was made during a hearing on a petition that specifically sought a CBI investigation into these claims.

The allegations date back to 2015, when Abraham was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department. He currently holds the positions of Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The High Court has now assigned the Kochi unit of the CBI to handle the case.

Previously, the state Vigilance Department had closed the complaint after conducting an inquiry led by then Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas. That probe became controversial, particularly due to the direct questioning of Abraham and the detailed inspection of his residence. These actions were seen as a catalyst for protests from members of the IAS community at the time.