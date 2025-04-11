Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ to Debut at Cannes 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan returns to the Cannes Film Festival a decade after his debut, with his latest film Homebound selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard section in 2025. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The selection marks a significant milestone for the cast and crew, bringing Indian cinema once again into the global spotlight.

Sharing their excitement on social media, Ishaan Khatter wrote that it was an honor for Homebound to be included in the 78th edition of Cannes. Janhvi Kapoor echoed his sentiments, expressing her pride in representing Indian cinema on such a prominent stage. Their reunion in this film is particularly special, as the two previously debuted together in Dhadak, also under Dharma Productions. Ghaywan’s project is set to share the Un Certain Regard category with several international entries, including Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut Eleanor the Great.

The Un Certain Regard section, known for spotlighting films with unique perspectives, will feature diverse global voices this year. Other films in the category include Aisha Can’t Fly Away by Morad Mostafa, Meteors by Hubert Charuel, and Urchin by Harris Dickinson. Khatter called Homebound the most challenging role of his career, adding, “This is what dreams are made of,” underlining the personal significance of the film for him.