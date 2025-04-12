Army reacts strongly after JCO mistreated by Bihar police; SHO suspended, probe ordered

The Indian Army has expressed strong disapproval over the reported mistreatment and arrest of a serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and his wife by police officers from Bihar’s Telhara Police Station. The incident took place late on April 9, 2025, when the JCO, who was on leave, and his wife were allegedly taken from their home in the middle of the night. The JCO was reportedly assaulted and detained by the police.

Following intervention by Army authorities, the JCO was released, and swift action was taken. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the local Army unit met with Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP), who responded by suspending the Station House Officer (SHO) involved in the case and initiating an Inspector General (IG)-level inquiry. The Central Command’s Surya Command confirmed the developments through an official statement on X.

The Bihar DGP has assured the Army of an unbiased and thorough investigation. He promised full cooperation and action against those responsible. In the meantime, the commanding officer of the JCO’s Army unit visited the family to check on their well-being and offer support.