Court Orders Central Forces Deployment After 3 Killed in Bengal Waqf Protests

Three people were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district during violent protests over alleged irregularities in Waqf properties, sparking widespread unrest and clashes with police. In response to the deteriorating law and order situation, the Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate deployment of central forces to support local authorities and ensure public safety. The protests were tied to opposition against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which critics say threatens minority rights.

The violence turned particularly deadly in Samserganj, where a father and son were found stabbed to death in their home, allegedly after being attacked and looted by miscreants. In a separate incident in Dhulian, another person sustained a gunshot injury. Clashes also erupted in nearby areas like Suti, with protesters burning vehicles, blocking roads, and pelting stones. Over 118 people have been arrested, and while police initially downplayed the severity, senior officials later confirmed deaths and ongoing investigations into the possible use of firearms by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticized the central government for enacting the Waqf law, asserting that her administration would not implement it in West Bengal. She appealed for peace and accused political parties of exploiting religious sentiments to incite violence for electoral benefits. Banerjee reiterated that the law was not state-made and urged communities to remain calm and avoid falling prey to provocations.