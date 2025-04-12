IRCTC Updates Tatkal Rules: Agent-Free Booking from April 15

The Indian Railways has announced changes to Tatkal ticket booking rules starting April 15, aimed at curbing fraudulent activities often linked to agents. To tighten security and ensure fair access for regular passengers, the department has restricted agent access during crucial booking hours. Agents will no longer be allowed to book Tatkal tickets between 10 AM and 12 PM daily.

Booking times have also been revised. For AC class Tatkal tickets, the new booking time will start at 11 AM instead of the current 10 AM. Non-AC class bookings, which previously began at 11 AM, will now start at 12 PM. Similarly, Premium Tatkal ticket bookings, which currently open at 10 AM, will be delayed to 10:30 AM starting April 15.

Passengers can book Tatkal tickets through the official IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app. The process involves selecting the desired train and class, choosing the Tatkal quota, filling in passenger and ID details, confirming the information, and making the payment. These new changes aim to make the booking system more secure and user-friendly for genuine travelers.