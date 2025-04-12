Stalin Slams AIADMK-BJP Alliance: ‘This is Tamil Nadu, Not Manipur’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a fierce attack on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, labeling it an “alliance of defeat” that the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept. He criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attempting to revive the alliance, calling the move ideologically unclear and driven by political convenience. Stalin condemned Shah’s Chennai press conference, stating it lacked substance and failed to address key issues like NEET, language imposition, and Tamil Nadu’s seat count in the delimitation process. He accused the AIADMK of betraying Tamil interests to align with the BJP for political gains.

Stalin also slammed the Centre’s silence on the NEET controversy, questioning the Home Minister’s inability to justify the exam amid multiple student suicides and ongoing CBI investigations into exam scams across five states. He said Shah’s comment that “opposing NEET is a distraction” was dismissive and insensitive. Stalin emphasized that the DMK stands firm in protecting state rights, Tamil culture, and linguistic identity, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance works against these values. He said Tamil Nadu will resist any force that attempts to suppress its voice through centralized control.

Addressing Shah’s remarks on law and order, Stalin rebuked the comparison with Manipur, stating that Tamil Nadu is peaceful and progressive, unlike the conflict-ridden BJP-ruled Manipur. He called the alliance corrupt, citing past convictions and ongoing raids involving AIADMK leaders. Stalin alleged that fear of central probes forced the AIADMK into an alliance with the BJP. He concluded by asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu will decisively reject any coalition that compromises state pride and autonomy.