3 dead, 150 held in Bengal Waqf Act protests; BJP accuses Mamata of ‘creating Bangladesh’

Three people were killed in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad district of West Bengal, amid mob violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, according to state police. Several vehicles were set ablaze on Friday night, leading to heightened security in the region. The police stated that the situation is now under control. West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for hooliganism, stating that the violence escalated from a demonstration to destruction of public property and eventually took on communal overtones.

Kumar asserted that maintaining public safety was a top priority and urged citizens not to spread or act on rumours. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in violence, especially arson against government property, and invoked Section 163 in affected areas. People were also cautioned against taking the law into their own hands and were asked to cooperate with law enforcement to restore order.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s handling of the situation. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Union Railways Minister urging a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the recent railway station vandalism in Murshidabad, citing the district’s proximity to Bangladesh and presence of radical groups like PFI and SIMI. BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar accused the state government of threatening Hindus and trying to “create a Bangladesh,” alleging that the police were inactive under the chief minister’s directive.