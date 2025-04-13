BJP files complaint against Kanhaiya Kumar over comments on PM, RSS

The BJP has filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). According to reports, Kumar allegedly referred to Modi as a “Sanghi” and labeled the RSS as a “terrorist” organization, prompting strong condemnation from the BJP.

Danish Iqbal, head of the BJP’s media cell, submitted the complaint and described the remarks as highly offensive and provocative. The BJP claimed that Kumar’s statements were not only disrespectful but also designed to provoke communal unrest, particularly during the ongoing election period.

The BJP argued that Kumar’s comments breach the Model Code of Conduct and called for immediate legal action. As of now, the Congress party has not issued an official response to the accusations.